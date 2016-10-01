Unlimited access to all our locations
Why be in one place, when you can have keys to 12 villas filled with incredible people
A Private, Comfortable Stay
Feel at home with high-quality, sustainable materials and well designed spaces in luxury houses.
Spacious Workspace
Each property offers an open workspace to accommodate your location independent lifestyle.
Vibrant Community
Share your ambitions and passion with other like-minded travelers, no matter where the wind takes you.
explore our PROPERTIES near cities and nature
Flex Membership
$99/year
Limited to 100 members
Stay at any of our properties, whenever suits your schedule
A perfect option for remote workers and travelers
- Member rates (10%)
- Free NomadList membership
- Discounts on curated brands & products
- Last minute specials from $25/night
- Access to private Slack community